Raymond James & Associates Has $262.90 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,886 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Tower were worth $262,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE AMT traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,270. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

