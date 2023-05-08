Raymond James & Associates Has $307.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,134,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,987 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.94% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $307,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.82. 678,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,564. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

