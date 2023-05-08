Raymond James Boosts Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to C$38.50

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$38.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hydro One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Hydro One stock remained flat at $29.38 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment is involved in the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment prrovides delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

