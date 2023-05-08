Raymond James Cuts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$32.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFP. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on Canfor from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Canfor Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$21.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.45. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$18.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.08.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C($0.49). The firm had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.755626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

