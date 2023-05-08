Raymond James Increases EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$89.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James to C$89.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQGPF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on EQB from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of EQGPF opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58. EQB has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $50.90.

EQB Company Profile

EQB, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.