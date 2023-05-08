Raymond James Trims Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Target Price to C$32.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CFPZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Trading Up 1.3 %

CFPZF stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Canfor has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61.

About Canfor

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.