RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. RE/MAX had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 90.35%. The business had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RE/MAX Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RMAX stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $18.75. 17,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $334.13 million, a P/E ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 707.69%.

Insider Transactions at RE/MAX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $326,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,401,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,579,674.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $326,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,401,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,579,674.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 29,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $542,971.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,584,906 shares in the company, valued at $48,286,044.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 186,855 shares of company stock worth $3,307,086 in the last three months. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Stephens cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About RE/MAX

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.