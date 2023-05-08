Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded by Compass Point to Neutral

Compass Point upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RDFN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.60.

Redfin Stock Up 33.2 %

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.28. Redfin has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $13.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.30. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 307.47% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $479.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.39 million. Analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

