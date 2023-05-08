RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Stories

