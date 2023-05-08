Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$11.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-11.10 EPS.
Regal Rexnord Stock Performance
NYSE:RRX opened at $128.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.89 and a 200-day moving average of $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $162.89.
Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.
About Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.