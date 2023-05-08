Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$11.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-11.10 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $128.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.89 and a 200-day moving average of $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

RRX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

