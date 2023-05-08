Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,194,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,500 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $73,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 42.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.08. 67,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,107. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

