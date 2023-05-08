Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Stake Lessened by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,979 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp Stock Up 14.9 %

FRBK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,814. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FRBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $53.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.