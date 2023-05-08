Request (REQ) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Request has a market capitalization of $87.83 million and $1.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00024622 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018240 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,678.31 or 1.00000649 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08878835 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,043,637.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.