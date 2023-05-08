Reviewing Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hesai Group and Symbotic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million 6.58 N/A N/A N/A Symbotic $593.31 million 25.20 -$79.00 million ($0.35) -76.89

Hesai Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Symbotic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A Symbotic -2.26% -65.16% -6.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hesai Group and Symbotic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

57.8% of Symbotic shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Symbotic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hesai Group and Symbotic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Symbotic 0 1 11 0 2.92

Hesai Group currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 222.40%. Symbotic has a consensus target price of $27.23, suggesting a potential upside of 0.33%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Symbotic.

About Hesai Group

(Get Rating)

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

