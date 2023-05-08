Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.46) to GBX 6,200 ($77.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.34) to GBX 5,380 ($67.22) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.84) to GBX 5,790 ($72.34) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO opened at $63.67 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.56.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

