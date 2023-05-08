Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,353.02

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $751,723.20 and approximately $12,353.02 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018617 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,983.03 or 0.99884245 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00198328 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $14,975.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

