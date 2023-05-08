Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $2.19 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in McKesson by 14.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $367.54. 388,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,273. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.82 and its 200 day moving average is $368.07. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

