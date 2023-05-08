Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 2,610 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE RCL traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,900. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.77.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

