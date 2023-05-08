Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 9,500 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LivePerson by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Craig Hallum downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,397. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.97 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 156.62%. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,659 shares of company stock worth $66,069. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

