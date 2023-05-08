Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Trims Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises about 1.8% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

Hexcel Stock Performance

In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.31. 98,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

See Also

