Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.3% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,188,820. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

