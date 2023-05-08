Robert W. Baird Boosts Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $100.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.45.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 283,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,026,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 54.4% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 73,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 51.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.