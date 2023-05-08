Robert W. Baird Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $62.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.77.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,771,000 after purchasing an additional 889,714 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $19,656,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Shake Shack by 1,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after buying an additional 390,433 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 61.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after buying an additional 313,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

