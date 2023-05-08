Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 1,161 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 144.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 42,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 171,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 47,463 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in AT&T by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,258,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,988 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.12. 19,642,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,963,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.