Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 5,658 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 924.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,267,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after buying an additional 711,298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649,302 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 370,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,325,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 547,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,872. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

