Roble Belko & Company Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. American Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,937,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.73. The stock had a trading volume of 200,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,361. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.16. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

