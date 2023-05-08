Roble Belko & Company Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,524,000 after purchasing an additional 716,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Etsy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,165,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,684,000 after purchasing an additional 235,773 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY traded up $3.30 on Monday, hitting $93.30. 3,235,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,118. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.63. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

