Roble Belko & Company Inc Purchases 50 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 380,733 shares of company stock valued at $140,704,056 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $386.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $366.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

