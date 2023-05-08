Roble Belko & Company Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 5.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $24,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $54.77. 842,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

