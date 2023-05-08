Roble Belko & Company Inc Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.58. 2,470,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,454. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.83.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

