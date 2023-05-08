Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for $47.05 or 0.00168813 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $909.36 million and $7.45 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,329,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,329,235 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Rocket Pool Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

