Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 3.2% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 101,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,809 shares of company stock worth $1,680,379. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $280.27. 227,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.