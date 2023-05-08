Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Rollins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Rollins stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. Rollins has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 98.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

