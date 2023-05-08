Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 90 ($1.12) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.70) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the third quarter worth approximately $15,464,000.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

