Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$17.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

IVPAF opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include the Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakula Project, Western Foreland Exploration Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

