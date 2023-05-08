Royal Bank of Canada Increases Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Price Target to $227.00

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

KWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,878. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $216.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -593.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.62 and its 200 day moving average is $185.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,025,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

