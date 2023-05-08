Royal Bank of Canada Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$95.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.0 %

TSE:TD opened at C$83.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.85. The company has a market cap of C$152.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$76.40 and a 52 week high of C$97.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9498364 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

