Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $111.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00.

IBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $125.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $686.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.28 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margot Lebenberg Carter sold 2,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total value of $274,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,888.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

