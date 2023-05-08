Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by St. James Investment Advisors LLC

St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

RGLD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.74. The stock had a trading volume of 144,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,482. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average of $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.63.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

