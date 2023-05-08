RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.02

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 102412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on RxSight in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

RxSight Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

Insider Activity

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 63.73% and a negative net margin of 136.22%. Equities research analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms purchased 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in RxSight by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth $78,000. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

