Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $95.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,431,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,420,000 after acquiring an additional 423,900 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,499,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after buying an additional 337,122 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,971,000 after purchasing an additional 524,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ryanair by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,094,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,359,000 after buying an additional 49,789 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

