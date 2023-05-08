Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $47.60

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $18,326.70 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,637,112 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00110183 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

