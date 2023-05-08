Scotiabank Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$26.50

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

WTE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

TSE WTE traded up C$1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$28.23. The company had a trading volume of 113,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,398. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.00. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of C$21.59 and a twelve month high of C$37.70.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of C$54.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.5525576 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

