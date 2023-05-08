SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Neil Gagnon Purchases 10,436 Shares

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 10,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $90,897.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 498,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,534.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 2nd, Neil Gagnon acquired 8,523 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $76,025.16.
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,050 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $9,502.50.
- On Monday, April 24th, Neil Gagnon purchased 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00.
- On Friday, April 21st, Neil Gagnon purchased 12,174 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $118,939.98.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Neil Gagnon acquired 5,023 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $44,654.47.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Gagnon acquired 100 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825.00.
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,153 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,512.25.
- On Monday, March 27th, Neil Gagnon bought 2,372 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $19,213.20.
- On Friday, March 24th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,108 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $9,085.60.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Neil Gagnon acquired 19,892 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,721.96.
SecureWorks Price Performance
SCWX traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $8.57. 37,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $734.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th.
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.