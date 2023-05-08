SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Neil Gagnon Purchases 10,436 Shares

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 10,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $90,897.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 498,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,534.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Neil Gagnon acquired 8,523 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $76,025.16.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,050 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $9,502.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Neil Gagnon purchased 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Neil Gagnon purchased 12,174 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $118,939.98.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Neil Gagnon acquired 5,023 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $44,654.47.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Gagnon acquired 100 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,153 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,512.25.

On Monday, March 27th, Neil Gagnon bought 2,372 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $19,213.20.

On Friday, March 24th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,108 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $9,085.60.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Neil Gagnon acquired 19,892 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,721.96.

SCWX traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $8.57. 37,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $734.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,291,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 265,325 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $1,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 120,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 20.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 708,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

