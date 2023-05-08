Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.00

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 17700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Sekisui House Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural and Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

