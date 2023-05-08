Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.00

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSYGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 17700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Sekisui House Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter.

Sekisui House Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural and Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.