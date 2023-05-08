Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CL traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

