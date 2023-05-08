Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $452.77. 325,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.82. The firm has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

