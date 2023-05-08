Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MCD traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.36. 820,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,677. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.38. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.80. The company has a market cap of $216.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.