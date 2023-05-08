Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $493.66. The stock had a trading volume of 896,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,198. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.84. The stock has a market cap of $459.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

