Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.89.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

